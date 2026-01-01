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Mikhail Dorofeev Mikhail Dorofeev
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Dorofeev

Mikhail Dorofeev

Mikhail Dorofeev

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Peculiarities of the National Fishing 7.9
Peculiarities of the National Fishing (1998)
The Year of the Dog 6.8
The Year of the Dog (1994)
Eshelon 0.0
Eshelon (2005)

Filmography

Eshelon
Eshelon
Drama, War 2005, Russia
Peculiarities of the National Fishing 7.9
Peculiarities of the National Fishing Osobennosti natsionalnoy rybalki
Comedy 1998, Russia
The Year of the Dog 6.8
The Year of the Dog God sobaki
Drama, Romantic 1994, Russia
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