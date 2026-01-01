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Filmography
Mikhail Dorofeev
Mikhail Dorofeev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Dorofeev
Mikhail Dorofeev
Mikhail Dorofeev
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Peculiarities of the National Fishing
(1998)
6.8
The Year of the Dog
(1994)
0.0
Eshelon
(2005)
Filmography
Eshelon
Drama, War
2005, Russia
7.9
Peculiarities of the National Fishing
Osobennosti natsionalnoy rybalki
Comedy
1998, Russia
6.8
The Year of the Dog
God sobaki
Drama, Romantic
1994, Russia
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