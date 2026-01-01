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Filmography
Michael Flatley
Michael Flatley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Flatley
Michael Flatley
Michael Flatley
Date of Birth
16 July 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.3
Lord of the Dance in 3D
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Musical
Year
All
2011
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
Lord of the Dance in 3D
Lord of the Dance in 3D
Musical
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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