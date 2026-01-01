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Michael Flatley Michael Flatley
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Flatley

Michael Flatley

Michael Flatley

Date of Birth
16 July 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Lord of the Dance in 3D 7.3
Lord of the Dance in 3D (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lord of the Dance in 3D 7.3
Lord of the Dance in 3D Lord of the Dance in 3D
Musical 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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