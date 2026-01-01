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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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Filmography
Nina Bergman
Nina Bergman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Bergman
Nina Bergman
Nina Bergman
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.4
Cold Meat
(2023)
6.2
Deathstalker
(2025)
5.2
Chief of Station
(2024)
Filmography
6.3
Deathstalker
Deathstalker
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2025, Canada
5.2
Chief of Station
Chief of Station
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Cold Meat
Cold Meat
Thriller
2023, Canada / Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.8
Hell Hath No Fury
Ave Marie
Action, War
2021, Belarus / France / Kazakhstan / USA
3.7
Doom: Annihilation
Doom: Annihilation
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2019, USA
3.6
Assassin X
The Chemist
Action
2015, USA
3.1
The Wayshower
The Wayshower
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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