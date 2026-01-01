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Nina Bergman Nina Bergman
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Bergman

Nina Bergman

Nina Bergman

Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Cold Meat 6.4
Cold Meat (2023)
Deathstalker 6.2
Deathstalker (2025)
Chief of Station 5.2
Chief of Station (2024)

Filmography

Deathstalker 6.3
Deathstalker Deathstalker
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, Canada
Chief of Station 5.2
Chief of Station Chief of Station
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Cold Meat 6.4
Cold Meat Cold Meat
Thriller 2023, Canada / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Hell Hath No Fury 4.8
Hell Hath No Fury Ave Marie
Action, War 2021, Belarus / France / Kazakhstan / USA
Doom: Annihilation 3.7
Doom: Annihilation Doom: Annihilation
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
Assassin X 3.6
Assassin X The Chemist
Action 2015, USA
The Wayshower 3.1
The Wayshower The Wayshower
Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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