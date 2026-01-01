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Mónika Ullmann Mónika Ullmann
Kinoafisha Persons Mónika Ullmann

Mónika Ullmann

Mónika Ullmann

Date of Birth
2 August 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

S.O.S. szerelem! 4.6
S.O.S. szerelem! (2007)

Filmography

S.O.S. szerelem! 4.6
S.O.S. szerelem! S.O.S. szerelem!
Romantic, Crime 2007, Hungary
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