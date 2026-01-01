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Filmography
Mónika Ullmann
Mónika Ullmann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mónika Ullmann
Mónika Ullmann
Mónika Ullmann
Date of Birth
2 August 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
4.6
S.O.S. szerelem!
(2007)
Filmography
4.6
S.O.S. szerelem!
S.O.S. szerelem!
Romantic, Crime
2007, Hungary
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