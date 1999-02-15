Abdulkhair Kasymov

Menu
Date of Birth
2 August 1907
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
15 February 1999
Actor type
Fantasy hero

Popular Films

6.5
Znamja kuzneca (1961)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.5
Znamja kuzneca Znamja kuzneca
Fantasy 1961, USSR
