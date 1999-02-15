Menu
Abdulkhair Kasymov
Abdulkhair Kasymov
Abdulkhair Kasymov
Date of Birth
2 August 1907
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
15 February 1999
Actor type
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.5
Znamja kuzneca
(1961)
6.5
Znamja kuzneca
Znamja kuzneca
Fantasy
1961, USSR
