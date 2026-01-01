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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Lidiya Kartashyova
Lidiya Kartashyova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lidiya Kartashyova
Lidiya Kartashyova
Lidiya Kartashyova
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
A Great Life
(1939)
7.1
Vozvrashchenie
(1940)
6.8
The Unvanquished
(1946)
Filmography
6.8
The Unvanquished
Nepokoryonnye
Drama, War
1946, USSR
7.1
Vozvrashchenie
Vozvrashchenie
Romantic
1940, USSR
7.3
A Great Life
Bolshaya zhizn
Drama
1939, USSR
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