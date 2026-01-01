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Lidiya Kartashyova Lidiya Kartashyova
Kinoafisha Persons Lidiya Kartashyova

Lidiya Kartashyova

Lidiya Kartashyova

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

A Great Life 7.2
A Great Life (1939)
Vozvrashchenie 7.1
Vozvrashchenie (1940)
The Unvanquished 6.8
The Unvanquished (1946)

Filmography

The Unvanquished 6.8
The Unvanquished Nepokoryonnye
Drama, War 1946, USSR
Vozvrashchenie 7.1
Vozvrashchenie Vozvrashchenie
Romantic 1940, USSR
A Great Life 7.3
A Great Life Bolshaya zhizn
Drama 1939, USSR
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