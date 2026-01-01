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About
Filmography
Lotte Lang
Lotte Lang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lotte Lang
Lotte Lang
Lotte Lang
Date of Birth
11 January 1900
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
13 February 1985
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.2
Vienna Waltzes
(1951)
4.5
A Night in Venice
(1953)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Year
All
1953
1951
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
4.5
A Night in Venice
Eine Nacht in Venedig
Musical, Comedy, Drama
1953, Austria
6.2
Vienna Waltzes
Wiener Walzer
Drama
1951, Austria
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