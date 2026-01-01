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Lotte Lang Lotte Lang
Kinoafisha Persons Lotte Lang

Lotte Lang

Lotte Lang

Date of Birth
11 January 1900
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
13 February 1985
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Vienna Waltzes 6.2
Vienna Waltzes (1951)
A Night in Venice 4.5
A Night in Venice (1953)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Night in Venice 4.5
A Night in Venice Eine Nacht in Venedig
Musical, Comedy, Drama 1953, Austria
Vienna Waltzes 6.2
Vienna Waltzes Wiener Walzer
Drama 1951, Austria
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