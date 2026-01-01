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Loren Acuña Loren Acuña
Kinoafisha Persons Loren Acuña

Loren Acuña

Loren Acuña

Date of Birth
7 May 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Man Next Door 7.1
The Man Next Door (2009)
Carancho 6.8
Carancho (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Carancho 6.8
Carancho Carancho
Crime, Thriller, Romantic, Drama 2010, France / Argentina / South Korea / Chile
The Man Next Door 7.1
The Man Next Door El hombre de al lado
Drama 2009, Argentina
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