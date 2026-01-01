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About
Filmography
Loren Acuña
Loren Acuña
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loren Acuña
Loren Acuña
Loren Acuña
Date of Birth
7 May 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
The Man Next Door
(2009)
6.8
Carancho
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2010
2009
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.8
Carancho
Carancho
Crime, Thriller, Romantic, Drama
2010, France / Argentina / South Korea / Chile
7.1
The Man Next Door
El hombre de al lado
Drama
2009, Argentina
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