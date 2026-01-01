Mariano Cohn

Menu
Date of Birth
1 December 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

The Distinguished Citizen 7.4
The Distinguished Citizen (2016)
The Man Next Door 7.1
The Man Next Door (2009)
My Masterpiece 7.1
My Masterpiece (2018)

Filmography

Locked 6.4
Locked Locked
Thriller 2025, USA / Canada / Czechia
Official Competition 6.6
Official Competition Competencia oficial
Comedy, Drama 2021, Spain / Argentina
4x4 5.6
4x4 4х4
Thriller 2019, Argentina / Spain
My Masterpiece 7.1
My Masterpiece Mi obra maestra
Comedy 2018, Argentina / Spain
The Distinguished Citizen 7.4
The Distinguished Citizen El ciudadano ilustre
Drama, Comedy 2016, Argentina / Spain
The Man Next Door 7.1
The Man Next Door El hombre de al lado
Drama 2009, Argentina
