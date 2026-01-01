Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Mariano Cohn
Mariano Cohn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariano Cohn
Mariano Cohn
Mariano Cohn
Date of Birth
1 December 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.4
The Distinguished Citizen
(2016)
7.1
The Man Next Door
(2009)
7.1
My Masterpiece
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2021
2019
2018
2016
2009
All
6
Films
6
Producer
2
Writer
2
Director
4
6.4
Locked
Locked
Thriller
2025, USA / Canada / Czechia
Watch trailer
6.6
Official Competition
Competencia oficial
Comedy, Drama
2021, Spain / Argentina
Watch trailer
5.6
4x4
4х4
Thriller
2019, Argentina / Spain
Watch trailer
7.1
My Masterpiece
Mi obra maestra
Comedy
2018, Argentina / Spain
Watch trailer
7.4
The Distinguished Citizen
El ciudadano ilustre
Drama, Comedy
2016, Argentina / Spain
Watch trailer
7.1
The Man Next Door
El hombre de al lado
Drama
2009, Argentina
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree