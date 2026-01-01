Menu
Markus Rygaard
Markus Rygaard
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
In a Better World
(2010)
5.1
Den kæmpestore bjørn
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Drama
Family
Year
All
2011
2010
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.1
Den kæmpestore bjørn
Den kæmpestore bjørn
Adventure, Animation, Family
2011, Denmark
7.3
In a Better World
Hævnen / In a Better World
Drama
2010, Denmark / Sweden
Watch trailer
