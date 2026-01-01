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Filmography
Leatrice Joy
Leatrice Joy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leatrice Joy
Leatrice Joy
Leatrice Joy
Date of Birth
7 November 1893
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
13 May 1985
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
First Love
(1939)
6.3
The Pride of the Clan
(1917)
6.2
Love Nest
(1951)
Filmography
6.2
Love Nest
Love Nest
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1951, USA
6.9
First Love
First Love
Musical, Comedy
1939, USA
6.3
The Pride of the Clan
The Pride of the Clan
Drama, Romantic
1917, USA
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