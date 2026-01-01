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Leatrice Joy Leatrice Joy
Kinoafisha Persons Leatrice Joy

Leatrice Joy

Leatrice Joy

Date of Birth
7 November 1893
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
13 May 1985
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

First Love 6.9
First Love (1939)
The Pride of the Clan 6.3
The Pride of the Clan (1917)
Love Nest 6.2
Love Nest (1951)

Filmography

Love Nest 6.2
Love Nest Love Nest
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1951, USA
First Love 6.9
First Love First Love
Musical, Comedy 1939, USA
The Pride of the Clan 6.3
The Pride of the Clan The Pride of the Clan
Drama, Romantic 1917, USA
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