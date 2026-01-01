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Ethel Grandin
Ethel Grandin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ethel Grandin
Ethel Grandin
Ethel Grandin
Date of Birth
3 March 1894
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
28 September 1988
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.0
Traffic in Souls
(1913)
Filmography
6
Traffic in Souls
Traffic in Souls
Drama
1913, USA
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