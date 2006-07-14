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Carrie Nye Carrie Nye
Kinoafisha Persons Carrie Nye

Carrie Nye

Carrie Nye

Date of Birth
14 October 1936
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
14 July 2006
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Horror actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Creepshow 6.9
Creepshow (1982)

Filmography

Creepshow 6.9
Creepshow Creepshow
Fantasy, Horror, Animation, Comedy 1982, USA
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