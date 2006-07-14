Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Carrie Nye
Carrie Nye
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carrie Nye
Carrie Nye
Carrie Nye
Date of Birth
14 October 1936
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
14 July 2006
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Horror actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.9
Creepshow
(1982)
Filmography
6.9
Creepshow
Creepshow
Fantasy, Horror, Animation, Comedy
1982, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree