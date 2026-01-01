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Ira Heiden Ira Heiden
Kinoafisha Persons Ira Heiden

Ira Heiden

Ira Heiden

Date of Birth
22 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors 7.6
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark 6.6
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark 6.6
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
Comedy, Horror 1988, USA
Watch trailer
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors 7.6
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror 1987, USA
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