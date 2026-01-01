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About
Filmography
Ira Heiden
Ira Heiden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ira Heiden
Ira Heiden
Ira Heiden
Date of Birth
22 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
(1987)
6.6
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
(1988)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1988
1987
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.6
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
Comedy, Horror
1988, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror
1987, USA
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