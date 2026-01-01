Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martin Schmidt Martin Schmidt
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Schmidt

Martin Schmidt

Martin Schmidt

Date of Birth
10 May 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

Unit One 8.1
Unit One (2000)
The Eagle: A Crime Odyssey 7.3
The Eagle: A Crime Odyssey (2004)
The Protectors 7.1
The Protectors (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Protectors 7.1
The Protectors
Drama, Action, Crime 2009, Denmark
The Gold of Valhalla 4.4
The Gold of Valhalla Guldhornene
Family, Adventure 2007, Denmark
The Eagle: A Crime Odyssey 7.3
The Eagle: A Crime Odyssey
Drama, Crime, Detective 2004, Denmark
Unit One 8.1
Unit One
Drama, Crime 2000, Denmark/Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more