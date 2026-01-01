Menu
Martin Schmidt
Date of Birth
10 May 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.1
Unit One
(2000)
7.3
The Eagle: A Crime Odyssey
(2004)
7.1
The Protectors
(2009)
Filmography
7.1
The Protectors
Drama, Action, Crime
2009, Denmark
4.4
The Gold of Valhalla
Guldhornene
Family, Adventure
2007, Denmark
7.3
The Eagle: A Crime Odyssey
Drama, Crime, Detective
2004, Denmark
8.1
Unit One
Drama, Crime
2000, Denmark/Sweden
