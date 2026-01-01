Menu
Michelangelo Ciminale



Michelangelo Ciminale
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Cosmonaut
(2009)
6.3
The Salt of Life
(2011)
6.2
Me and You
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2012
2011
2009
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.2
Me and You
Me and You / Io e te
Drama
2012, Italy
Watch trailer
6.3
The Salt of Life
Gianni e le donne
Comedy
2011, Italy
6.4
Cosmonaut
Cosmonauta
Comedy
2009, Italy
