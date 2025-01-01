Menu
Deepa Mehta
Awards
Deepa Mehta
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Deepa Mehta
Cannes Film Festival 1991
Golden Camera - Special Mention
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2016
Best Canadian Feature Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2015
Best Canadian Feature Film
Nominee
