Kinoafisha Persons Deepa Mehta Awards

Deepa Mehta
Awards and nominations of Deepa Mehta
Cannes Film Festival 1991 Cannes Film Festival 1991
Golden Camera - Special Mention
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2016 Toronto International Film Festival 2016
Best Canadian Feature Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2015 Toronto International Film Festival 2015
Best Canadian Feature Film
Nominee
