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Kinoafisha Persons Jonathan Tammuz Awards

Awards and nominations of Jonathan Tammuz

Jonathan Tammuz
Awards and nominations of Jonathan Tammuz
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
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