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Filmography
Michael McManus
Michael McManus
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael McManus
Michael McManus
Michael McManus
Date of Birth
26 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.5
Poltergeist
(1982)
5.6
Mafia!
(1998)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Horror
Year
All
1998
1982
All
2
Films
2
Writer
1
Actor
1
5.6
Mafia!
Jane Austen's Mafia!
Comedy, Crime
1998, USA
7.5
Poltergeist
Poltergeist
Horror
1982, USA
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