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Michael McManus Michael McManus
Kinoafisha Persons Michael McManus

Michael McManus

Michael McManus

Date of Birth
26 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

Poltergeist 7.5
Poltergeist (1982)
Mafia! 5.6
Mafia! (1998)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mafia! 5.6
Mafia! Jane Austen's Mafia!
Comedy, Crime 1998, USA
Poltergeist 7.5
Poltergeist Poltergeist
Horror 1982, USA
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