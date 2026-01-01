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Lauren Miller Lauren Miller
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Miller

Lauren Miller

Lauren Miller

Date of Birth
24 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

50/50 7.9
50/50 (2011)
Tangles 7.8
Tangles (2026)
For a Good Time, Call... 6.6
For a Good Time, Call... (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tangles 7.8
Tangles Tangles
Animation, Drama, Family 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Like Father 6.1
Like Father Like Father
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
For a Good Time, Call... 6.6
For a Good Time, Call... For a Good Time, Call...
Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
50/50 7.9
50/50 50/50
Drama, Comedy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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