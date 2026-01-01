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About
Filmography
Lauren Miller
Lauren Miller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Miller
Lauren Miller
Lauren Miller
Date of Birth
24 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.9
50/50
(2011)
7.8
Tangles
(2026)
6.6
For a Good Time, Call...
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Family
Year
All
2026
2018
2012
2011
All
4
Films
4
Producer
3
Director
1
Writer
2
Actress
2
7.8
Tangles
Tangles
Animation, Drama, Family
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Like Father
Like Father
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
6.6
For a Good Time, Call...
For a Good Time, Call...
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
50/50
50/50
Drama, Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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