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Filmography
Lærke Winther Andersen
Lærke Winther Andersen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lærke Winther Andersen
Lærke Winther Andersen
Lærke Winther Andersen
Date of Birth
23 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Ronal the Barbarian
(2011)
5.7
Toscana
(2022)
5.5
3 Things
(2017)
Filmography
5.7
Toscana
Toscana
Drama, Romantic
2022, Denmark
5.5
3 Things
3 ting
Thriller, Drama
2017, Denmark
5.2
Antboy
Antboy
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2013, Denmark
7.2
Ronal the Barbarian
Ronal barbaren
Animation
2011, Denmark
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