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Lærke Winther Andersen Lærke Winther Andersen
Kinoafisha Persons Lærke Winther Andersen

Lærke Winther Andersen

Lærke Winther Andersen

Date of Birth
23 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Ronal the Barbarian 7.2
Ronal the Barbarian (2011)
Toscana 5.7
Toscana (2022)
3 Things 5.5
3 Things (2017)

Filmography

Toscana 5.7
Toscana Toscana
Drama, Romantic 2022, Denmark
3 Things 5.5
3 Things 3 ting
Thriller, Drama 2017, Denmark
Antboy 5.2
Antboy Antboy
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2013, Denmark
Ronal the Barbarian 7.2
Ronal the Barbarian Ronal barbaren
Animation 2011, Denmark
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