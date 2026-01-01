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Kinoafisha Persons Simon Stone Awards

Awards and nominations of Simon Stone

Simon Stone
Awards and nominations of Simon Stone
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
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