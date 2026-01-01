Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mauro Bosco Mauro Bosco
Kinoafisha Persons Mauro Bosco

Mauro Bosco

Mauro Bosco

Date of Birth
12 May 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Splendor 7.1
Splendor (1989)
Five Dolls for an August Moon 5.8
Five Dolls for an August Moon (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Splendor 7.1
Splendor Splendor
Drama 1989, France / Italy
Five Dolls for an August Moon 5.8
Five Dolls for an August Moon 5 bambole per la luna d'agosto
Thriller, Detective 1970, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more