Mauro Bosco
Mauro Bosco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mauro Bosco
Mauro Bosco
Mauro Bosco
Date of Birth
12 May 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
Splendor
(1989)
5.8
Five Dolls for an August Moon
(1970)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
1989
1970
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.1
Splendor
Splendor
Drama
1989, France / Italy
5.8
Five Dolls for an August Moon
5 bambole per la luna d'agosto
Thriller, Detective
1970, Italy
