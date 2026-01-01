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Kinoafisha Persons Irene Hervey Awards

Awards and nominations of Irene Hervey

Irene Hervey
Awards and nominations of Irene Hervey
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969 Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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