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Audrey Christie Audrey Christie
Kinoafisha Persons Audrey Christie

Audrey Christie

Audrey Christie

Date of Birth
27 June 1912
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
19 December 1989
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Splendor in the Grass 7.8
Splendor in the Grass (1961)
Deadline - U.S.A. 7.2
Deadline - U.S.A. (1952)
Keeper of the Flame 6.7
Keeper of the Flame (1942)

Filmography

Frankie and Johnny 5.7
Frankie and Johnny Frankie and Johnny
Romantic, Comedy, Musical 1966, USA
Splendor in the Grass 7.8
Splendor in the Grass Splendor in the Grass
Drama, Romantic 1961, USA
Carousel 6.6
Carousel Carousel
Fantasy, Drama, Musical 1956, USA
Deadline - U.S.A. 7.2
Deadline - U.S.A. Deadline - U.S.A.
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1952, USA
Keeper of the Flame 6.7
Keeper of the Flame Keeper of the Flame
Drama 1942, USA
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