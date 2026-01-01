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Filmography
Audrey Christie
Audrey Christie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Audrey Christie
Audrey Christie
Audrey Christie
Date of Birth
27 June 1912
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
19 December 1989
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Splendor in the Grass
(1961)
7.2
Deadline - U.S.A.
(1952)
6.7
Keeper of the Flame
(1942)
Filmography
5.7
Frankie and Johnny
Frankie and Johnny
Romantic, Comedy, Musical
1966, USA
7.8
Splendor in the Grass
Splendor in the Grass
Drama, Romantic
1961, USA
6.6
Carousel
Carousel
Fantasy, Drama, Musical
1956, USA
7.2
Deadline - U.S.A.
Deadline - U.S.A.
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1952, USA
6.7
Keeper of the Flame
Keeper of the Flame
Drama
1942, USA
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