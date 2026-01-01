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Filmography
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Azazel Jacobs
Azazel Jacobs
Kinoafisha
Persons
Azazel Jacobs
Azazel Jacobs
Azazel Jacobs
Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.0
Mozart in the Jungle
(2014)
7.4
Sorry for Your Loss
(2018)
7.2
His Three Daughters
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2020
2018
2017
2014
2011
All
7
Films
4
TV Shows
3
Producer
1
Director
7
Writer
3
6.9
The Better Sister
Thriller
2025, USA
7.2
His Three Daughters
His Three Daughters
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
French Exit
French Exit
Comedy, Drama
2020, Canada / Ireland
7.4
Sorry for Your Loss
Drama
2018, USA
6.1
The Lovers
The Lovers
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
8
Mozart in the Jungle
Drama, Comedy, Musical
2014, USA
6.5
Terri
Terri
Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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