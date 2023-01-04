Menu
Miiko Taka

Date of Birth
24 July 1925
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
4 January 2023
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Midway 6.8
Midway Midway
Action, Drama, History 1976, USA
Walk Don't Run 6.7
Walk Don't Run Walk Don't Run
Romantic, Comedy 1966, USA
Sayonara 7
Sayonara Sayonara
Romantic, Drama 1957, USA
