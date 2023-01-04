Menu
Miiko Taka
Miiko Taka
Miiko Taka
Miiko Taka
Miiko Taka
Date of Birth
24 July 1925
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
4 January 2023
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
Sayonara
(1957)
6.8
Midway
(1976)
6.7
Walk Don't Run
(1966)
Filmography
6.8
Midway
Midway
Action, Drama, History
1976, USA
6.7
Walk Don't Run
Walk Don't Run
Romantic, Comedy
1966, USA
7
Sayonara
Sayonara
Romantic, Drama
1957, USA
