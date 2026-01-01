Mark Lonow

Menu
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
D(e)ad
(2025)
6.0
City Hall
(1996)
5.5
Thank God It's Friday
(1978)
Filmography
7.7
D(e)ad
D(e)ad
Comedy
2025, USA
6
City Hall
City Hall
Crime, Drama, Detective
1996, USA
5.4
The Last Married Couple in America
The Last Married Couple in America
Comedy
1980, USA
5.5
Thank God It's Friday
Thank God It's Friday
Comedy, Music
1978, USA
