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Mary Badham
Mary Badham
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Badham
Mary Badham
Mary Badham
Date of Birth
7 October 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
To Kill a Mockingbird
(1962)
7.1
This Property Is Condemned
(1966)
Filmography
7.1
This Property Is Condemned
This Property Is Condemned
Drama, Romantic
1966, USA
7.8
To Kill a Mockingbird
To Kill a Mockingbird
Drama
1962, USA
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