Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Paul Ford
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Ford
Paul Ford
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Ford
Primetime Emmy Awards 1963
Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role by an Actor
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1959
Best Supporting Actor (Continuing Character) in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1958
Best Continuing Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic or Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Supporting Performance by an Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree