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Kinoafisha Persons Paul Ford Awards

Awards and nominations of Paul Ford

Paul Ford
Awards and nominations of Paul Ford
Primetime Emmy Awards 1963 Primetime Emmy Awards 1963
Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role by an Actor
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1959 Primetime Emmy Awards 1959
Best Supporting Actor (Continuing Character) in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1958 Primetime Emmy Awards 1958
Best Continuing Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic or Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957 Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Supporting Performance by an Actor
Nominee
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