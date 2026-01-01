Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Mariana Chenillo
Mariana Chenillo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariana Chenillo
Mariana Chenillo
Mariana Chenillo
Date of Birth
23 July 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.0
Somos.
(2021)
6.7
Lucca's World
(2025)
5.6
Revolución
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
War
Year
All
2025
2021
2010
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Director
3
Writer
1
6.7
Lucca's World
Los dos hemisferios de Lucca
Drama
2025, Mexico
7
Somos.
Drama, Crime
2021, Mexico
5.6
Revolución
Revolucion
War, Drama
2010, Mexico
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree