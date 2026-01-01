Menu
Mariana Chenillo

Date of Birth
23 July 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lucca's World 6.7
Lucca's World Los dos hemisferios de Lucca
Drama 2025, Mexico
Somos. 7
Somos.
Drama, Crime 2021, Mexico
Revolución 5.6
Revolución Revolucion
War, Drama 2010, Mexico
