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Filmography
Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge
Kinoafisha
Persons
Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge
Date of Birth
9 May 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.9
Sorority Row
(2009)
5.2
Honey 2
(2011)
4.7
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
(2009)
Filmography
5.2
Honey 2
Honey 2
Drama, Musical, Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Sorority Row
Sorority Row
Thriller, Horror
2009, USA
Watch trailer
4.7
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2009, USA
Show more
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