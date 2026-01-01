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Audrina Patridge Audrina Patridge
Kinoafisha Persons Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge

Date of Birth
9 May 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Sorority Row 5.9
Sorority Row (2009)
Honey 2 5.2
Honey 2 (2011)
Into the Blue 2: The Reef 4.7
Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

Filmography

Honey 2 5.2
Honey 2 Honey 2
Drama, Musical, Comedy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Sorority Row 5.9
Sorority Row Sorority Row
Thriller, Horror 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Into the Blue 2: The Reef 4.7
Into the Blue 2: The Reef Into the Blue 2: The Reef
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2009, USA
Show more
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