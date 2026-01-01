Marie-Hélène Bellavance

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Vital Signs 6.6
Vital Signs Les signes vitaux
Drama 2009, Canada
