Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marie-Hélène Bellavance
Marie-Hélène Bellavance
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie-Hélène Bellavance
Marie-Hélène Bellavance
Marie-Hélène Bellavance
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Vital Signs
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Vital Signs
Les signes vitaux
Drama
2009, Canada
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree