Martina Albano
Martina Albano
Martina Albano
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2010
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.3
The Solitude of Prime Numbers
La solitudine dei numeri primi
Drama
2010, Germany / France / Italy
