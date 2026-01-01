Marcel Borràs

Menu
Date of Birth
27 November 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.3
Lock Up
(2010)
6.2
For the Good of Others
(2010)
5.9
Puzzled Love
(2010)
Filmography
4
Burundanga
Burundanga
Comedy
2026, Spain
6.3
Lock Up
Cruzando el limite
Drama, Thriller
2010, Spain
6.2
For the Good of Others
El mal ajeno
Drama
2010, Spain
5.9
Puzzled Love
Puzzled Love
Romantic, Comedy
2010, Spain
