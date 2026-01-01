Menu
Marcel Borràs

Date of Birth
27 November 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Lock Up 6.3
Lock Up (2010)
For the Good of Others 6.2
For the Good of Others (2010)
Puzzled Love 5.9
Puzzled Love (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Burundanga Burundanga
Comedy 2026, Spain
Lock Up 6.3
Lock Up Cruzando el limite
Drama, Thriller 2010, Spain
For the Good of Others 6.2
For the Good of Others El mal ajeno
Drama 2010, Spain
Puzzled Love 5.9
Puzzled Love Puzzled Love
Romantic, Comedy 2010, Spain
