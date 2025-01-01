Menu
Kinoafisha Persons J. C. Chandor Awards

Awards and nominations of J. C. Chandor

J. C. Chandor
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2011 Berlin International Film Festival 2011
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
