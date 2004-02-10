Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Kroecher Michael Kroecher
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Kroecher

Michael Kroecher

Michael Kroecher

Date of Birth
1 January 1912
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
10 February 2004
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser 7.2
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser (1974)
Fantasma d'amore 6.8
Fantasma d'amore (1981)

Filmography

Fantasma d'amore 6.8
Fantasma d'amore Fantasma d’amore
Drama, Horror, Crime 1981, France / Italy / West Germany / Monaco
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser 7.2
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser Jeder für sich und Gott gegen alle
Biography, History, Drama 1974, West Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more