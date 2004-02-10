Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Michael Kroecher
Michael Kroecher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Kroecher
Michael Kroecher
Michael Kroecher
Date of Birth
1 January 1912
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
10 February 2004
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.2
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser
(1974)
6.8
Fantasma d'amore
(1981)
Filmography
6.8
Fantasma d'amore
Fantasma d’amore
Drama, Horror, Crime
1981, France / Italy / West Germany / Monaco
7.2
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser
Jeder für sich und Gott gegen alle
Biography, History, Drama
1974, West Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree