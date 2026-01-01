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About
A. Edward Sutherland
A. Edward Sutherland
Kinoafisha
Persons
A. Edward Sutherland
A. Edward Sutherland
A. Edward Sutherland
Date of Birth
5 January 1895
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
31 December 1973
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actor
Popular Films
6.8
The Flying Deuces
(1939)
5.7
Champagne Waltz
(1937)
Filmography
6.8
The Flying Deuces
The Flying Deuces
Comedy, War
1939, USA
5.7
Champagne Waltz
Champagne Waltz
Comedy
1937, USA
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