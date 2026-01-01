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A. Edward Sutherland A. Edward Sutherland
Kinoafisha Persons A. Edward Sutherland

A. Edward Sutherland

A. Edward Sutherland

Date of Birth
5 January 1895
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
31 December 1973
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actor

Popular Films

The Flying Deuces 6.8
The Flying Deuces (1939)
5.7
Champagne Waltz (1937)

Filmography

The Flying Deuces 6.8
The Flying Deuces The Flying Deuces
Comedy, War 1939, USA
5.7
Champagne Waltz Champagne Waltz
Comedy 1937, USA
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