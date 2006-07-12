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Kurt Krüger
Kurt Krüger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kurt Krüger
Kurt Krüger
Kurt Krüger
Date of Birth
23 July 1916
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
12 July 2006
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Unfaithfully Yours
(1948)
6.6
Fear
(1954)
Filmography
6.6
Fear
Non credo più all'amore (La paura)
Drama
1954, Italy
7.5
Unfaithfully Yours
Unfaithfully Yours
Musical, Romantic, Comedy
1948, USA
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