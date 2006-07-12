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Kurt Krüger Kurt Krüger
Kinoafisha Persons Kurt Krüger

Kurt Krüger

Kurt Krüger

Date of Birth
23 July 1916
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
12 July 2006
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Unfaithfully Yours 7.5
Unfaithfully Yours (1948)
Fear 6.6
Fear (1954)

Filmography

Fear 6.6
Fear Non credo più all'amore (La paura)
Drama 1954, Italy
Unfaithfully Yours 7.5
Unfaithfully Yours Unfaithfully Yours
Musical, Romantic, Comedy 1948, USA
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