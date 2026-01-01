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About
Filmography
Michael Anderson, Jr.
Michael Anderson, Jr.
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Anderson, Jr.
Michael Anderson, Jr.
Michael Anderson, Jr.
Date of Birth
6 August 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Logan's Run
(1976)
6.7
Major Dundee
(1965)
6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
(1965)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Drama
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
War
Western
Year
All
1976
1971
1970
1965
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6.8
Logan's Run
Logan's Run
Romantic, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1976, USA
6.2
The Last Movie
The Last Movie
Drama
1971, USA
5.5
WUSA
WUSA
Romantic, Drama
1970, USA
6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Drama, History, Biography
1965, USA
6.7
Major Dundee
Major Dundee
Adventure, War, Western
1965, USA
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