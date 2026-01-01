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Michael Anderson, Jr. Michael Anderson, Jr.
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Anderson, Jr.

Michael Anderson, Jr.

Michael Anderson, Jr.

Date of Birth
6 August 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Logan's Run 6.8
Logan's Run (1976)
Major Dundee 6.7
Major Dundee (1965)
The Greatest Story Ever Told 6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Logan's Run 6.8
Logan's Run Logan's Run
Romantic, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1976, USA
The Last Movie 6.2
The Last Movie The Last Movie
Drama 1971, USA
WUSA 5.5
WUSA WUSA
Romantic, Drama 1970, USA
The Greatest Story Ever Told 6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told The Greatest Story Ever Told
Drama, History, Biography 1965, USA
Major Dundee 6.7
Major Dundee Major Dundee
Adventure, War, Western 1965, USA
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