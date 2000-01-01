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Elliott Lester
Elliott Lester
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elliott Lester
Elliott Lester
Elliott Lester
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actor
Popular Films
6.8
Blitz
(2011)
6.5
The Thicket
(2024)
6.4
Nightingale
(2014)
Filmography
6.5
The Thicket
The Thicket
Crime, Drama
2024, Canada / USA
5.9
The Bygone
The Bygone
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, USA
6.3
Aftermath
Aftermath
Drama, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Nightingale
Nightingale
Crime, Drama
2014, USA
6.8
Blitz
Blitz
Thriller
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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