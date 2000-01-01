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Elliott Lester
Elliott Lester Elliott Lester
Kinoafisha Persons Elliott Lester

Elliott Lester

Elliott Lester

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actor

Popular Films

Blitz 6.8
Blitz (2011)
The Thicket 6.5
The Thicket (2024)
Nightingale 6.4
Nightingale (2014)

Filmography

The Thicket 6.5
The Thicket The Thicket
Crime, Drama 2024, Canada / USA
The Bygone 5.9
The Bygone The Bygone
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, USA
Aftermath 6.3
Aftermath Aftermath
Drama, Thriller 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Nightingale 6.4
Nightingale Nightingale
Crime, Drama 2014, USA
Blitz 6.8
Blitz Blitz
Thriller 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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