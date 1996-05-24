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Norman René
Norman René
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norman René
Norman René
Norman René
Date of Birth
1 January 1951
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
24 May 1996
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.6
Longtime Companion
(1990)
Filmography
7.6
Longtime Companion
Longtime Companion
Romantic, Drama
1990, USA
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