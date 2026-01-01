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Yusaku Matsuda Yusaku Matsuda
Kinoafisha Persons Yusaku Matsuda

Yusaku Matsuda

Yusaku Matsuda

Date of Birth
21 September 1950
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
6 November 1989
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Family Game 7.2
The Family Game (1983)
And Then 7.1
And Then (1985)
Black Rain 6.6
Black Rain (1989)

Filmography

Black Rain 6.6
Black Rain Black Rain
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action 1989, USA
And Then 7.1
And Then Sorekara
Drama 1985, Japan
The Family Game 7.2
The Family Game Kazoku gêmu
Drama, Comedy 1983, Japan
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