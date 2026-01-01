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About
Filmography
Yusaku Matsuda
Yusaku Matsuda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yusaku Matsuda
Yusaku Matsuda
Yusaku Matsuda
Date of Birth
21 September 1950
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
6 November 1989
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.2
The Family Game
(1983)
7.1
And Then
(1985)
6.6
Black Rain
(1989)
Filmography
6.6
Black Rain
Black Rain
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action
1989, USA
7.1
And Then
Sorekara
Drama
1985, Japan
7.2
The Family Game
Kazoku gêmu
Drama, Comedy
1983, Japan
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