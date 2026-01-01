Menu
Aleksandr Yakimchuk
Aleksandr Yakimchuk
Aleksandr Yakimchuk
Aleksandr Yakimchuk
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.3
Varyag
(2022)
6.5
Vesuri
(2019)
6.1
Zakon myshelovki
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2023
2022
2019
2014
2013
2011
2008
2007
All
8
Films
3
TV Shows
5
Director
8
Gribnoj dozhd
Romantic
2023, Russia
7.3
Varyag
Action
2022, Russia
6.5
Vesuri
Vesuri
Drama, War, History
2019, Russia
Besslavnye pridurki
Comedy
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Morskie dyavoly. Smerch. Sudby
Action
2013, Russia
5.4
Klyuch salamandry
Klyuch salamandry
Action, Adventure
2011, Russia / USA / Netherlands
Watch trailer
Slepoj: Oruzhie vozmezdiya
Action
2008, Russia
6.1
Zakon myshelovki
Crime, Thriller
2007, Russia
