Aleksandr Yakimchuk

Occupation
Director, Writer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gribnoj dozhd
Gribnoj dozhd
Romantic 2023, Russia
Varyag 7.3
Varyag
Action 2022, Russia
Vesuri 6.5
Vesuri Vesuri
Drama, War, History 2019, Russia
Besslavnye pridurki
Besslavnye pridurki
Comedy 2014, Russia
Morskie dyavoly. Smerch. Sudby
Morskie dyavoly. Smerch. Sudby
Action 2013, Russia
Klyuch salamandry 5.4
Klyuch salamandry Klyuch salamandry
Action, Adventure 2011, Russia / USA / Netherlands
Slepoj: Oruzhie vozmezdiya
Slepoj: Oruzhie vozmezdiya
Action 2008, Russia
Zakon myshelovki 6.1
Zakon myshelovki
Crime, Thriller 2007, Russia
