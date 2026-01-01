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Adam Butcher Adam Butcher
Kinoafisha Persons Adam Butcher

Adam Butcher

Adam Butcher

Date of Birth
20 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Horror actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Dog Pound 7.2
Dog Pound (2010)
Played 5.9
Played (2013)
Regression 5.9
Regression (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Regression 5.9
Regression Regression
Thriller 2015, Spain / Canada
Watch trailer
Wolves 5.2
Wolves Wolves
Horror, Action 2014, France
Watch trailer
Debug 4.2
Debug Debug
Sci-Fi, Horror 2014, Canada
Played 5.9
Played
Drama, Action, Crime 2013, Canada
Dog Pound 7.2
Dog Pound Dog Pound
Drama 2010, Canada / France / Great Britain
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