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About
Filmography
Adam Butcher
Adam Butcher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Butcher
Adam Butcher
Adam Butcher
Date of Birth
20 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Dog Pound
(2010)
5.9
Played
(2013)
5.9
Regression
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2015
2014
2013
2010
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
5.9
Regression
Regression
Thriller
2015, Spain / Canada
Watch trailer
5.2
Wolves
Wolves
Horror, Action
2014, France
Watch trailer
4.2
Debug
Debug
Sci-Fi, Horror
2014, Canada
5.9
Played
Drama, Action, Crime
2013, Canada
7.2
Dog Pound
Dog Pound
Drama
2010, Canada / France / Great Britain
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