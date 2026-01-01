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Filmography
Lina Volonghi
Lina Volonghi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lina Volonghi
Lina Volonghi
Lina Volonghi
Date of Birth
4 September 1914
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
24 February 1991
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
A Difficult Life
(1961)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
War
Year
All
1961
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
8.1
A Difficult Life
Una vita difficile
Comedy, Drama, War
1961, Italy
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