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Lina Volonghi Lina Volonghi
Kinoafisha Persons Lina Volonghi

Lina Volonghi

Lina Volonghi

Date of Birth
4 September 1914
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
24 February 1991
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

A Difficult Life 8.1
A Difficult Life (1961)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Difficult Life 8.1
A Difficult Life Una vita difficile
Comedy, Drama, War 1961, Italy
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