Aleksandr Plyushchev
Aleksandr Plyushchev
Date of Birth
16 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.3
Vdrebezgi
(2011)
4.6
Prostokvashino
(2018)
4.6
Prostokvashino
Family
2018, Russia
6.3
Vdrebezgi
Vdrebezgi
Comedy
2011, Russia
