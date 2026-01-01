Menu
Aleksandr Plyushchev

Date of Birth
16 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Prostokvashino 4.6
Prostokvashino
Family 2018, Russia
Vdrebezgi 6.3
Vdrebezgi Vdrebezgi
Comedy 2011, Russia
