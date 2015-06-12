Menu
Aleksandr Mezentsev

Aleksandr Mezentsev

Date of Birth
28 August 1951
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 June 2015
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

Of Freaks and Men 6.7
Of Freaks and Men (1998)
Carmen 6.6
Carmen (2003)
Poka tsvetet paporotnik 6.4
Poka tsvetet paporotnik (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gost 3.7
Gost Gost
Drama, Detective, Adventure 2015, Russia
Dubrovskiy 5.6
Dubrovskiy Dubrovskiy
Drama, Crime 2014, Russia
Poka tsvetet paporotnik 6.4
Poka tsvetet paporotnik
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2012, Russia
Lovushka 3.4
Lovushka Lovushka
Action, Drama 2007, Russia
Fartovyy 6.2
Fartovyy Fartovyy
Crime, Drama 2006, Russia
Carmen 6.6
Carmen Karmen
Drama, Romantic 2003, Russia
Of Freaks and Men 6.7
Of Freaks and Men Pro urodov i lyudey
Drama, History 1998, Russia
