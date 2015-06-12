Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Mezentsev
Aleksandr Mezentsev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Mezentsev
Aleksandr Mezentsev
Aleksandr Mezentsev
Date of Birth
28 August 1951
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 June 2015
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero
Popular Films
6.7
Of Freaks and Men
(1998)
6.6
Carmen
(2003)
6.4
Poka tsvetet paporotnik
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Year
All
2015
2014
2012
2007
2006
2003
1998
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actor
7
3.7
Gost
Gost
Drama, Detective, Adventure
2015, Russia
5.6
Dubrovskiy
Dubrovskiy
Drama, Crime
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Poka tsvetet paporotnik
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
2012, Russia
3.4
Lovushka
Lovushka
Action, Drama
2007, Russia
6.2
Fartovyy
Fartovyy
Crime, Drama
2006, Russia
6.6
Carmen
Karmen
Drama, Romantic
2003, Russia
6.7
Of Freaks and Men
Pro urodov i lyudey
Drama, History
1998, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree