Mauro Martini
Mauro Martini
Mauro Martini
Mauro Martini
Mauro Martini
Date of Birth
1 January 1956
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 January 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Fists in the Pocket
(1965)
7.6
Fists in the Pocket
I pugni in tasca
Horror, Drama
1965, Italy
