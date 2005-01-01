Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mauro Martini Mauro Martini
Kinoafisha Persons Mauro Martini

Mauro Martini

Mauro Martini

Date of Birth
1 January 1956
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 January 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Fists in the Pocket 7.6
Fists in the Pocket (1965)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fists in the Pocket 7.6
Fists in the Pocket I pugni in tasca
Horror, Drama 1965, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more