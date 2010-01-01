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Liliana Gerace Liliana Gerace
Kinoafisha Persons Liliana Gerace

Liliana Gerace

Liliana Gerace

Date of Birth
9 August 1921
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
1 January 2010
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Fists in the Pocket 7.6
Fists in the Pocket (1965)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fists in the Pocket 7.6
Fists in the Pocket I pugni in tasca
Horror, Drama 1965, Italy
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